Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 123.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 445.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

