Homology Medicines (FIXX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIXX. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of FIXX opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,553.07% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 533,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,992.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,633,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 837,099 shares during the last quarter. VV Manager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 516,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

