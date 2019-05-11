HomeStreet Inc (HMST) CFO Mark R. Ruh Buys 2,000 Shares

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO Mark R. Ruh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 187,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.55.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.33 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on HomeStreet to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/homestreet-inc-hmst-cfo-mark-r-ruh-buys-2000-shares.html.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.