HL Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,662 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)

HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

RFEM stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

