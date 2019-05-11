Hershey (HSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have improved in the past year on the back of buyouts, innovation and cost-saving methods. These upsides drove the company during first-quarter 2019, wherein both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. The company focuses on strengthening its acquired businesses and making innovations. Further, Hershey is on track with its Margin for Growth program. Notably, savings from this plan, reduced costs and higher sales drove gross margin expansion in the quarter. These factors along with better net price realization bode well for 2019, wherein net sales and gross margin are expected to improve. However, results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds, especially in the international segment. Additionally, stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences are persistent threats.”

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSY. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Hershey has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $164,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,530 shares of company stock valued at $174,554,196. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Hershey by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.