Herman Miller (MLHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 143,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $122,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,781.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $642,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Herman Miller by 27.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 208.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Herman Miller by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

