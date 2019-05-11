Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) CFO Kirk Lusk Buys 5,000 Shares

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,983.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 213,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,332. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $430.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 253,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

