Henry Schein, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Henry Schein to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Henry Schein by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,254,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $99,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $114,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,118,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,993,000 after acquiring an additional 488,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,426,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,882,000 after acquiring an additional 439,922 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

