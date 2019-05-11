Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.36 ($112.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €87.68 ($101.95) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

