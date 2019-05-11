Helmut Langanger Purchases 87,302 Shares of Enquest Plc (ENQ) Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Helmut Langanger purchased 87,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460.40 ($22,815.11).

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 20.04 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. Enquest Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.59 ($0.50).

ENQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enquest currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

