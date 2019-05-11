HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €77.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €77.00 ($89.53) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.33 ($88.76).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €68.60 ($79.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €85.26 ($99.14).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

