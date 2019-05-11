Hecla Mining (HL) Trading Down 10.7% After Earnings Miss

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 11,414,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 5,499,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,556,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 907,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 131,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

