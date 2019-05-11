HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCP were worth $95,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in HCP by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $30.33 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.43.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

