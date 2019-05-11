HCI Group Inc (HCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.84. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.43 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HCI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Politis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $163,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/hci-group-inc-hci-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-40.html.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.