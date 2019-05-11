Hays plc (HAS) Receives GBX 172.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.86 ($2.26).

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Hays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hays to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 147.20 ($1.92). 1,906,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.