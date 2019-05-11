Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

HVT stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Allan J. Deniro sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,153.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfredo Trujillo sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,702.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,438 shares of company stock worth $822,955. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

