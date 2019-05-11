Harsco (HSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 953,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,774. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $726,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $1,390,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 168.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $309,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/harsco-hsc-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.