Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HARP. Wedbush began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 6,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke Evnin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 680,571 shares of company stock worth $9,521,084 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,062,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.