Halcon Resources (HK) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Halcon Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Johnson Rice lowered Halcon Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

NYSE HK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 30,989,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 3.67.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.49 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Halcon Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HK. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Halcon Resources by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 10,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,159,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,829 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,831,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

