Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hain Celestial Group updated its FY19 guidance to $0.60 to $0.70 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.42. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $38,340,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,590.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,222,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,313 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,355,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 768,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

