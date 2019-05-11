Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $43.17 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,032,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 90,005 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 295,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 184,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $43,596.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $155,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 258,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $9,619,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,735 shares of company stock worth $59,101,397. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

