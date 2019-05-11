Guardant Health (GH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $11.93 on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,235. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -27.14. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 136,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $10,140,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,426 shares of company stock worth $59,464,281 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

