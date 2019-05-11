Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 9,987 Shares of Joint Corp (JYNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Joint by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Joint to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of 435.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. Joint Corp has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Joint had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 39.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 9,987 Shares of Joint Corp (JYNT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/greenwood-capital-associates-llc-sells-9987-shares-of-joint-corp-jynt.html.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.