Great Ajax Corp Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

AJX stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 48.72% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 781,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

