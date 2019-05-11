Golfcoin (GOLF) Achieves Market Cap of $560,400.00

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Golfcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golfcoin has a market cap of $560,400.00 and $32.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golfcoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golfcoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Coin Profile

Golfcoin (CRYPTO:GOLF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,365,778,887 coins. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc . Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golfcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golfcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golfcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.