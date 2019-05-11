Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Securities reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,548. The company has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.