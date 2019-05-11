Golden Dawn Minerals (GOM) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) rose 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 156,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 196,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

