GMS Inc (GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce $785.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. GMS posted sales of $635.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.43 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 512.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,749,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 426,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GMS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 129,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.41. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

