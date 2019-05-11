Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GILT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $496.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 707,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 551,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 92,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.