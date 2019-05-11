Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2,039.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter.

RA opened at $21.98 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

