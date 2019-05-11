Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,764 Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 163,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 239,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $647.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

