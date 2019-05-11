Genpact (G) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genpact delivered impressive first-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions have helped Genpact expand its product portfolio as well as gain new domain expertise. Strong clientele across the world is another growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are appreciable as well. However, the company continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Frequent acquisitions have also negatively impacted its balance sheet. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. Shares of Genpact have outperformed the industry year to date.”

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.97.

NYSE G opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 133,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $4,803,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,199,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,323,749.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,889,065 shares of company stock worth $61,929,338. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

