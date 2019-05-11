Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Position Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,239,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,235,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,356,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after buying an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEL opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.09. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $341,161.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,294.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

