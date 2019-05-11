Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Generac reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.73 million. Generac had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

GNRC opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Generac has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,098,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,440,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,283 shares of company stock worth $4,816,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $518,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $274,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 16.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Generac by 24.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

