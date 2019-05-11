GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($29.77) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.03 ($27.95).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €25.08 ($29.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €34.60 ($40.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

