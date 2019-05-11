GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.83), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 8,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

