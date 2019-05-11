Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,060,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,711,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 605,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

