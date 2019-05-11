Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE:KKR opened at $24.15 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

