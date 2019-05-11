Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/gabelli-funds-llc-cuts-position-in-qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.