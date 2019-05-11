FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

