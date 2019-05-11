FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Smart Sand Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Smart Sand in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Smart Sand had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.89 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 64,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

