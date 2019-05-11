FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Co Increased by DA Davidson (BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

BCC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

