FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SYSCO Co. (SYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SYSCO in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYY. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

SYY opened at $73.99 on Thursday. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 393,096 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

