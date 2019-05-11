Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FPE. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.20 ($46.74).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.