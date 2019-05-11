Freyrchain (FREC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Freyrchain token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Freyrchain has a total market capitalization of $500,563.00 and $19,299.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freyrchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00308755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00883528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00142656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

Freyrchain’s genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freyrchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freyrchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.