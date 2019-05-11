Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.23 Million

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post $40.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.15 million and the highest is $40.78 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $34.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $162.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.08 million to $164.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $178.17 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $180.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,547,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,596,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,084,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,209,000 after acquiring an additional 423,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,091,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,988,000 after acquiring an additional 320,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 258,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,615. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

