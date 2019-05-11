Fortuna Hits 1-Day Volume of $976,937.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $976,937.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Kucoin and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00294634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00871880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00138030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

