Fortive (FTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive reported mixed first-quarter results with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missing the same. The company faced some near-term headwinds in the Professional Instrumentation segment. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates pose a serious risk. Further, higher expenses and integration issues remain major concerns. Moreover, end market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. However, the company witnessed strong growth across sensing and transportation technologies. Its strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. Further, well-performing Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain positive for its position in North America and China. Notably, shares of Fortive have slightly outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.35.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,519,183. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

