FlypMe Trading 29.8% Lower This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $280,481.00 and approximately $506.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00310077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00895211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00144006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001007 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

