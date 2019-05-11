Fly Leasing (FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fly Leasing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 359,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,068. The firm has a market cap of $442.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $117,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fly Leasing by 252.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

